Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Eccles Community Center/Wheatland Grange Hall

COOK, Janice Lee (Age 75) Janice Lee Cook, age 75, of St. John, WA passed away peacefully at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Washington on February 23, 2020 surrounded by her family due to complications related to a brain aneurism. A celebration of her life will be held at Eccles Community Club/ Wheatland Grange Hall on February 29, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 in the afternoon. Located at the corner of Trunkey Road and State Route 23. (9603 State Route 23) She was born to Ward and Gertrude (Boltz) Hunter in Minot, ND on January 31,1945, the youngest of eight children. Raised in Minot, then Page and Wahpeton North Dakota until moving with her parents to Coeur d' Alene, ID. She graduated from Coeur d' Alene High School (Coeur d' Alene, ID) in 1963. Janice attended Spokane Community College where she studied to become a Dental Assistant. In 1964 she began her career in Dental Assisting working for Petretti, Curralli and Associates in Hillyard, WA. On June 19,1965 Janice married her college sweetheart Ronald L. Cook in Spokane, WA. In 1966 Janice and Ron (Corporal Marine) relocated to Camp Lejeune North Carolina. They returned to Spokane, WA in 1968 where she enjoyed being a homemaker and raising her growing family. Ron and Janice moved their family to St. John Washington in the fall of 1974. In 1985, with her kids busy in school, she decided to return to work, first for Creigh House, D.M.D in Rosalia, WA before eventually working for the Veteran's Administration in the dental clinic where she retired in 2007. She enjoyed raising her three children in the country where she had a very supporting role on the farm. Janice was very talented; decorative tole painting, oil painting, crocheting, wood working, seamstress and candy maker were just a few of her many gifts. Janice loved spending time with her friends and family. In retirement Ron and Jan enjoyed traveling either by Gold Wing Motorcycle or RV. She is preceded in death by her father Ward Milton Hunter and mother Gertrude Rose Boltz Hunter, brothers Jack Hunter, Norman Hunter, and Raymond Hunter, sisters Baby Girl Hunter, Lavonne Jorgensen and Catherine Pierson. She is survived by her husband, Ronald L. Cook (Married 54 years), son Trevor (Khou) Cook and their two children Maleah and Eli, daughter Stacy (Dan) Schriger and their three boys, Benjamin, Jacob and Joshua, daughter Heidi Peterson and her three children, Zoe, Neve, and Ethan, brother Jerry Hunter and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. John Fire Department, P.O. Box 221, St. John, WA 99171.

