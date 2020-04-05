McMANN, Janice Lorene Janice Lorene McMann passed away at sacred heart medical center on April 1st, 2020. She leaves behind her husband of 58 years, Dennis, her three children, her six grand-children, and one great-grandson. She also leaves behind her younger sister Judy Sims and several nieces and nephews. Jan loved her family unconditionally. She was unapologetically optimistic and bright at all times, no matter the circumstances. Her memory will be forever cherished by her family. A memorial service will be held Friday, April 10th at Sherman-Campbell Funeral Home for immediate family only. A celebration of life is to be held later this year at Sacheen Lake.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 5, 2020