HUTCHENS, Janice M. (Age 75) Janice Hutchens was born in Fairview, Montana to Peter and Annie Brese. They moved to the Spokane Valley in 1953. She attended East Valley High School and later worked for Casey's Place. She married Bob Bender and from this union had two children, Bobby and Becky. Later in life she married Tye Hutchens and they traveled to many places. After Tye's passing, she enjoyed her family, her cats and her yard. She grew beautiful flowers and tomatoes. She is survived by her daughter, Becky Albert (Todd); sisters, Julie Youngs and Joanne Poleski (Vance); and nephew Brandon Poleski (Jen, Sydney and Jason.) She is preceded in death by her son Bobby Bender, her parents Pete and Annie Brese and her husband Tye Hutchens. We will hold her in are hearts forever. Time will never heal the empty place in our lives but, we will always remember her beautiful spirit, her "silly" sense of humor, her kindness and compassion for every person and animal. She truly was "One of a kind!"



