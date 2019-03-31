Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Mabel MORRIS. View Sign

MORRIS, Janice Mabel (Age 81) Spokane Janice Mabel (Busby) Morris, 81, passed peacefully on Wednesday, March 27th, 2019 at Windriver Place, surround-ed by her children. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Jerry L. Morris; and five of her six children: daughters Jodi Nauditt, Denise Stevens, Vivian Nordby and Cindy Berg, and their spouses; and son Greg Morris. She also leaves seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and her sister, Barbara Busby and two neices. Janice was born in 1937 in Spokane, Washington, to Marjorie and William Busby. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1955. She loved to sew, make porcelain dolls, and spend time with family. Janice was quiet and gentle by nature. She was predeceased by her first-born daughter, Kerry Souza, in 2018. Funeral Service, Spokane, has been entrusted with arrangements for a private family service on April 2, 2019.

MORRIS, Janice Mabel (Age 81) Spokane Janice Mabel (Busby) Morris, 81, passed peacefully on Wednesday, March 27th, 2019 at Windriver Place, surround-ed by her children. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Jerry L. Morris; and five of her six children: daughters Jodi Nauditt, Denise Stevens, Vivian Nordby and Cindy Berg, and their spouses; and son Greg Morris. She also leaves seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and her sister, Barbara Busby and two neices. Janice was born in 1937 in Spokane, Washington, to Marjorie and William Busby. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1955. She loved to sew, make porcelain dolls, and spend time with family. Janice was quiet and gentle by nature. She was predeceased by her first-born daughter, Kerry Souza, in 2018. Funeral Service, Spokane, has been entrusted with arrangements for a private family service on April 2, 2019. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 31, 2019

