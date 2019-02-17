FLANIGAN, Janice Marie (Nelson) Though she had been an angel on earth, Janice joined the angels in Heaven on February 9th, 2019 passing away peacefully at home from heart disease, surrounded by family. Janice was born on May 16, 1935 in Aurora, Illinois to Leslie and Esther Nelson where she joined her big sister Betty. At an early age, she moved to Montana and was raised in St. Ignatius and Thompson Falls, graduating from Thompson Falls High School in 1953. On November 7, 1953, she married the love of her life, Richard Flanigan. They had four children and settled in a home in the Spokane Valley in 1960 where she lived until her passing. In 1973, Janice graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelors in Nursing from the WSU Intercollegiate School of Nursing. Upon graduating, she went to work at Valley General Hospital where she retired as the nurse manager of the orthopedic unit after over 20 years of service. Janice was loved by all that knew her and was famous for her beautiful Barbie clothes. She loved all musicals, literature, and politics and would have great intellectual conversations with her granddaughter Nicky daily. She loved spending time at the lake cabin at Twin Lakes where everyone was always welcome. She had a huge heart and opened her home to those needing a place to stay. She would create jobs for those down on their luck, preserving their pride and dignity. She was an amazing woman as a mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, neighbor, and friend. She was greatly loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Janice was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, her husband, and her son Michael. She is survived by her son Rick Flanigan and wife Debra, daughter Kelly Duncan and husband Rob, daughter Tracy Duncan and husband Jeff; her grandchildren: Jeremy, Joshua (Christy), Shane, and Brianne Duncan, Natasha (Grailin) Blamer, Nicole (Evan) Haynes, and Zachary and Benjamin Flanigan; her great-grandchildren Layla, Lucy, and Rylie. We would like to especially thank Senior Helpers caregiver Barb and Hospice of Spokane for their kind and compassionate care. A memorial service will be held on Monday, April 22nd at 11am at the Spokane Valley United Methodist Church, 115 N. Raymond, Spokane Valley, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Spokane. Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary