Janice Marie (Nelson) FLANIGAN

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Marie (Nelson) FLANIGAN.

FLANIGAN, Janice Marie (Nelson) 5/16/1935 - 2/9/2019 Janice passed away peacefully at her home on February 9, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, April 22nd at 11:00 am at the Spokane Valley United Methodist Church, 115 N. Raymond, Spokane Valley, WA. A reception will immediately follow at Darcy's Restaurant, 10502 E. Sprague, Spokane Valley. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Spokane.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.