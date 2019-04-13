FLANIGAN, Janice Marie (Nelson) 5/16/1935 - 2/9/2019 Janice passed away peacefully at her home on February 9, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, April 22nd at 11:00 am at the Spokane Valley United Methodist Church, 115 N. Raymond, Spokane Valley, WA. A reception will immediately follow at Darcy's Restaurant, 10502 E. Sprague, Spokane Valley. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Spokane.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 13, 2019