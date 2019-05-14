Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Marion JONES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JONES, Janice Marion On Saturday, May 11th, Heaven gained our angel, Jannie at the age of 74, peacefully in her home. A mother, grandmother, sis-ter and friend a gentle soul and a pillar of strength. She dedicated her entire career to Sacred Heart Hospital after 35 years in the medical field, she went on to volunteer at COPS Northwest and the Salvation Army. She was deeply rooted in her faith and was our foundation of unconditional love and grace. Jan's radiance will never be forgotten. Please join us for a small memorial honoring her legacy at Heritage Funeral Home on Thursday, May 16th at 11am.

