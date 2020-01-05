SANDBERG, Janice Ruth Janice Ruth Sandberg passed away in Spokane, WA December 27th, 2019. She was born March 23rd, 1943 to Betty and Jack Sandberg in Spokane, WA. She retired from Gonzaga University after 18 years, finishing her career as Environmental and Safety Director. She enjoyed vacation trips to Alaska, Mexico, Hawaii and Italy with her friends and family. Janice is survived but her husband of 23 years, Joe Kawalec, her three children; Ty (Joi) Rhodes, Tori Peterson, and Michael (Kristin) Rhodes, niece Kim (Michael) Breen, nephew Ray Dean, five grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Jerry Crum. A special thanks to the staff at Hospice House (North) who nurtured her through her last month. Graveside service to be held at Greenwood Memorial Terrace at 211 N. Government Way on January 10, 2019 at 12:30. Celebration of Life to be held at Janice and Joe's home at 2 pm following the ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to Hospice of Spokane.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 5, 2020