JOY, Janice V. (Age 80) Janice Virginia (Elvigan) Joy, passed away August 13th, 2020 in Spokane Washington. She was a life long Spokane resident. Graveside Memorial Service will be held Friday August 21st at Greenwood Memorial Terrace at 2:30pm. Janice was born October 4th 1939, in Spokane WA to Edwin and Frances Elvigan. She went to North Central High School and graduated in 1958. She went on to Eastern Washington State College and later Kinman Business University. She married Ronald Joy in 1964 and together they had two children Charlene and Eddie. Janice was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church choir for over 40 years. She also volunteered at the Spokane Lilac Services for the Blind for many years. She had an impressive musical talent playing the piano and melodica, she could hear a couple of notes of a song and play it perfectly from memory after that. She was an encyclopedia of musical knowledge. A typical Saturday evening included gathering the family around the record player and singing and playing along with the records. Her other big passion was creating and entering hundreds of crocheting and craft items in the Spokane Interstate Fair each year. She was very proud of the over 200 ribbons and medals awarded her for those efforts. She displayed them on her handmade sweater and participated in many Lilac Parades where she was affectionately known as the "Fair Lady." Her favorite saying to support everyone she was around was "Go for it kid!" She is survived by her children, Charlene and Eddie, six grand-children, Katie, Rebecca, Shaelyn, Anna, Ben, and Jacob, and two great- granddaughter twins, Amelia, and Ellinor. Donations in her name, can be made to the Lilac Services for the Blind in Spokane WA.



