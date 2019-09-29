Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice V. PITTMANN. View Sign Service Information Schanzenbach Funeral Home (Rosalia) 115 W Seventh Street Rosalia , WA 99170 (509)-523-2311 Send Flowers Obituary

PITTMANN, Janice V. (Age 72) Passed away September 26, 2019 in Spokane. She was born in Colfax, WA on November 29, 1946 and was a graduate of Cheney High School, class of 1965. From there, her studies took her to Eastern Washington University and higher learning universities including time in California and Phoenix. She enjoyed teaching Drama, Speech, and English at Oakesdale School District where she met the love of her life Stephen Pittmann, a local farmer. Together they enjoyed traveling, and the farm life for 33 years until his death from cancer in 2006. Teaching at Harrison, Idaho, Tekoa, and Endicott occupied Janice's time until her passion for flowers led her to open two Pittmann Town and Country stores in Latah and Rosalia, which she owned and operated until her retirement. Her floral arrangements and wreaths were often on display at the Coeur d'Alene Resort, Northern Quest Casino, and at many local churches. One of her hobbies was serving others in clown ministry. Known as Starr, she entertained youngsters and the elderly at Care Centers for several years. Keeping in touch with extended family was a high priority and she enjoyed each one's cards and calls. Janice traveled to over 45 states throughout her lifetime, learning about each state and visiting their Capitols whenever possible. Reading and experimenting with regional foods and recipes occupied many of her hours in the farm kitchen. Serving on boards such as the United Methodist Women AARP, Delta Kappa Gamma and Pythian Sisters was a community responsibility she learned at an early age from her parents. She was a member of the Rosalia United Methodist Church for over 58 years, joining as a youngster. She is survived by her sister Julie and Charles Pittmann; nephew Justin; niece Jessica Kile and her husband Ken. Also two great-nephews Devin and Mason plus her many extended family and friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rosalia or Latah Ambulance funds in her memory. Visitation will be 3-5 p.m on Tuesday at Schanzenbach Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2, at the Rosalia Community Church followed by a luncheon in the the church social hall. Burial will be next to her husband in the Oaksdale Cemtery. SCHANZENBACH FUNERAL HOME, ROSALIA, WA. Online guestbook at

