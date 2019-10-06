Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janine Kiyabu KARDOKUS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KARDOKUS, Janine K. Janine Kiyabu Kardokus, beloved wife, daughter, and friend passed away on September 12, 2019. Janine was born on July 21, 1960 in Honolulu, Hawaii to Nobuichi Kiyabu, father, and Chiyoko Kiyabu, mother. Janine attended Punahou School in Hawaii for high school and then attended Stanford University's School of Engineering where she received both her Bachelor and Master's degrees in Material Sciences. Upon graduation, she worked with Intel in Chandler, Arizona. From there she was recruited to the advance weaponry group of Texas Instruments where she met her husband Craig. They were married on October 24, 1987. Janine and Craig moved from Texas to Washington in 1991 where Janine was recruited by Johnson Matthey. They moved to Northern California in 2000 and Janine worked with Applied Materials. In 2004, they left Silicon Valley to return to the Northwest where Janine worked with Honeywell in Spokane, Washington. In 2010 Janine took a job in San Diego, California with Cymer, and in 2016 she started and successfully ran her own business from Newport Beach, California. She held a black belt in Karate and was awarded numerous patents for her work. Janine was an explorer, an inventor, a scientist, a researcher, a friend, a mentor and a wife. She loved animals, art, music, and spoke multiple languages. Smart, kind and beautiful, she will be forever missed. A celebration of Janine's life will be held on October 20th at 4:00 PM at the San Diego Natural History Museum in San Diego, California. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation for breast cancer research.

