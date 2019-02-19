Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janis Carol MORIGEAU. View Sign

MORIGEAU, Janis Carol (Leef) Passed away Friday in Harvard, ID. She was born March 25, 1948 at Colfax, WA to Jewels and Medine (Gilmore) Leef. She was raised in the Princeton Harvard, ID area. Janis attended Potlatch Schools, graduating from Potlatch High School in 1966. Janis then attended the Unversity of Idaho where she studied Art Education. Janis married Michael Morigeau on November 25, 1985 at Moscow, ID. The couple lived in Moscow, ID, the Yakima area, Plummer, ID and settled in Spokane Valley, WA where they have made their home since 1999. Janis was a homemaker and her husband Michael worked for the Bureau of Indian Affairs, first in the forestry department and then in forest management. Janis loved art and sewing and enjoyed teaching those skills to numerous young people throughout the years. Survivors include her husband Michael at the Spokane Valley home, her brother Charles Leef of Princeton, ID; her mother, Medine Leef of Harvard, ID; 7 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. The family wishes to give special thanks to Kindred Hospice for their care of Janis. Funeral services for Janis C. Morigeau will be held Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Grace Community Church in Potlatch, ID. Pastor Jaynan Clark will officiate at the service and burial will follow at the Mendenhall Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be given to the Huntsman Cancer Institute, 2000 Circle of Hope, Salt Lake City, Utah, 84112. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse, WA is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at

203 N Bridge St

Palouse , WA 99161

