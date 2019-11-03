WALEY, Janis Clarke Janis Dawn Clarke Waley passed peacefully on September 16 2019. Born March 30 1948 in Chewelah Washington to Albert and Florence Clarke where she was raised. Janis attended Washinton State University graduating with a PhD in Theatre. Janis is well known for her involvement in theatre in Spokane, including Civic Theatre and co-founder of Rogue Players & Rogue Readers. She retired from the former Goodale & Barbieri Corporation hotel division after 40 years of service. Upon retiring she joined Spokane's Children Theatre. At one point Gonzaga University contacted Janis to teach a class, yes, in theatre. Theatre was her life. Whether on boards, directing, acting, costuming, as well as attending the many various venues in the area. From schools and colleges, community and professional, Broadway productions, and in summer would take a busman's holiday to attend Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre shows. Janis was married to Marvin Waley up to his passing in 2010. Preceded in death by her niece Laura Ann Baron. She is survived by her brother Albert Clarke Jr., nephew Gregory Clarke, grandniece Jennifer Baron, many cousins, and stepdaughter Valerie Waley. The Memorial will be held in the Spring, exact date to be announced.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 3, 2019