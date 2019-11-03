Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janis Dawn Clarke Waley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WALEY, Janis Clarke Janis Dawn Clarke Waley passed peacefully on September 16 2019. Born March 30 1948 in Chewelah Washington to Albert and Florence Clarke where she was raised. Janis attended Washinton State University graduating with a PhD in Theatre. Janis is well known for her involvement in theatre in Spokane, including Civic Theatre and co-founder of Rogue Players & Rogue Readers. She retired from the former Goodale & Barbieri Corporation hotel division after 40 years of service. Upon retiring she joined Spokane's Children Theatre. At one point Gonzaga University contacted Janis to teach a class, yes, in theatre. Theatre was her life. Whether on boards, directing, acting, costuming, as well as attending the many various venues in the area. From schools and colleges, community and professional, Broadway productions, and in summer would take a busman's holiday to attend Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre shows. Janis was married to Marvin Waley up to his passing in 2010. Preceded in death by her niece Laura Ann Baron. She is survived by her brother Albert Clarke Jr., nephew Gregory Clarke, grandniece Jennifer Baron, many cousins, and stepdaughter Valerie Waley. The Memorial will be held in the Spring, exact date to be announced.

WALEY, Janis Clarke Janis Dawn Clarke Waley passed peacefully on September 16 2019. Born March 30 1948 in Chewelah Washington to Albert and Florence Clarke where she was raised. Janis attended Washinton State University graduating with a PhD in Theatre. Janis is well known for her involvement in theatre in Spokane, including Civic Theatre and co-founder of Rogue Players & Rogue Readers. She retired from the former Goodale & Barbieri Corporation hotel division after 40 years of service. Upon retiring she joined Spokane's Children Theatre. At one point Gonzaga University contacted Janis to teach a class, yes, in theatre. Theatre was her life. Whether on boards, directing, acting, costuming, as well as attending the many various venues in the area. From schools and colleges, community and professional, Broadway productions, and in summer would take a busman's holiday to attend Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre shows. Janis was married to Marvin Waley up to his passing in 2010. Preceded in death by her niece Laura Ann Baron. She is survived by her brother Albert Clarke Jr., nephew Gregory Clarke, grandniece Jennifer Baron, many cousins, and stepdaughter Valerie Waley. The Memorial will be held in the Spring, exact date to be announced. Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close