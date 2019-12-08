Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janna K. (Rohrer) BROWN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BROWN, Janna K. (Rohrer) (Age 61) April 2, 1958 - December 3, 2019 Janna K. Brown (Rohrer), a lifelong resident of Spokane County, passed away on December 3rd. Janna was born to Bill Bain and Judi Rohrer on April 2, 1958. She is survived by her beloved husband, Toby Brown, son Jair Johnson, daughter Jami Muglia, her parents, step children Julia Brown and R. Alan Brown II, siblings, Mark, Darin, Nicole, Rinell, Joni and Jeanne along with her grandchildren, nieces, nephews and numerous close friends. Janna attended school in Spokane Valley and graduated from West Valley High School in 1976. She enjoyed being a mom to her two children who brought her great joy.In the late 90's she returned to school and obtained her bachelors degree in 2001 from Eastern Washington University, around that same time an old high school flame was rekindled and Toby and Janna were inseparable, they were married on September 10th, 2011, They have enjoyed their time together boating and spending time at Hayden lake. Janna will be greatly missed, always in our thoughts and forever in our hearts. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 14 2019 at 4:30 PM at Thornhill Chapel, 1400 S. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley.

