CRESSWELL, Janna Lynn Janna Lynn Cresswell passed away at her home in Spokane, Washington, October 5th, 2019 at age 70. Janna's death followed a nine month long battle with cancer. She passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family. Janna was born in Tecumseh, Michigan to Robert and Mary (Smith) Wolters. Janna spent her young life with her two brothers Jim and Bill on Belleville lake in Michigan. After graduating from high school Janna spent a brief time at business college and then became a flight attendant during the Vietnam war. She flew troops to Vietnam, other Asian destinations and Europe. She met her husband Rick in Alameda California while working as a flight attendant. They married and were together for 49 1/2 years. During Janna's married life she stayed extra busy with many part time jobs; waitress at the World's Fair Beer Gardens, Hostess at Latah Creek Winery, provided a neighborhood day care, worked at a local pizza parlor, worked full time at a title company and as an executive secretary at Kaiser. In later years she provided personal assistance to a few special clients. The joys of Janna's life were her children Scott, Bill and Christine and her grandchildren Grayson and Reed. Throughout her life she was the ultimate homemaker for her children and husband. Janna was a member of PEO and Manito Country Club. At the club she enjoyed entertaining friends and taking the grand kids swimming. Janna was preceded in death by her son William James and her parents Robert and Mary Wolters. She is survived by her husband Rick, her son Scott, daughter Christine, brothers Jim and Bill, daughter in-law Miranda and grandchildren Grayson and Reed. Janna's kind heart, natural curiosity, warm smile, and bright blue eyes filled even the briefest conversation with friendship. She loved her family and friends intensely and they loved her. Her generosity was ever flowing and abundant. She hosted epic Thanksgivings filled with good drinks, endless fun and dancing. She was truly the life of the party. Her laugh will forever echo in our hearts. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Spokane, 121 S. Arthur, PO Box 2215 Spokane, WA 99210-2215, www.hospiceofspokane.org . Details of Janna's celebration of life will be posted on https://www.pnwcremation.com/obituaries/obituary-listings Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 13, 2019

