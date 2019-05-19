Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jared Lee Evaneski. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

EVANESKI, Jared Lee (Age 31) Jared Lee Evaneski, also known as J-Reezy, his mother's beloved Boo-Boo, left with many angels on November 5th, 2018, to be with God the Father and Jesus Christ after a 10-day battle defying the doctors' grim prognoses over and over. Despite the doctors' lack of hope for him, Jared fought valiantly to return to us. This of course, was Jared's typical spectacular personality and drive. Unfortunately, he was declared brain dead on October 31st, 2018. Jared always made clear he wanted his organs donated. During the organ donation procedure, Jared rallied, and the procedure was terminated. He continued to fight on for days despite the doctors' giving him only hours. In comfort care, Jared passed peacefully after a fighting a gallant battle. He was a highly sensitive person who lived and loved in an intense passionate way. He attended University High school and went on to Spokane Community College for Culinary Arts. Jared was an entertainer, comedian, artist, musician, poet, master-gamer and skateboarder. He lived everything in his life on Earth with animation, humor and dynamic spirit. He loved serving man and animal-kind. He cherished his friends and family leaving many deeply devasted and heartbroken by his passing. Jared (Leehi-Schmeeze) Evaneski, precedes his mother, Carrie Fitzpatrick; father, Jerry Evaneski; grandparents, Roz Evaneski, Rita and Don Fitzpatrick; sisters, Rose Born and Danielle Fitzpatrick-Stoker (Jon Stoker); nieces, Kaiya, and Ava Stoker; nephews, Teigan, Caleb, Logan, and Deklin Stoker, along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He also leaves many treasured friends including his best friend, Cody Sutherland; mentor and cousin, Justin Krautkraemer; his first love Tori Gibson; his last love Brittany Vigneri; and his precious soulmate, Kirsten Inghilterra. There was no end to Jared's love for everyone, every animal and everything (not spiders though). There will be an informal site service on Saturday, May 25th, at 11:00 a.m. in the South Pines Cemetery. We all desperately miss you and look forward to seeing you dance and make us laugh again one day J-Reezy! As Jared would always say, Skee Doosh!

