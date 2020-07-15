TRAVIS, Jasmyne "Jazzy" Jasmyne Mae Diane Travis, your wings were ready but our hearts were not. Born on February 25, 1999. Jazzy became our families' Angel on the 4th of July 2020 at the young age of 21. She loved being who she was to the fullest. Jazzy we see you in the Signs, the dragonflies, birds and butterflies remind us every day that you are with us in spirit. Jasmyne was so proud of being in the young lives program, setting goals for herself, graduating high school and being baptized. She was so excited about her new job and put all her love and joy into her two young children. Jaz loved her family and friends with her whole heart. Jasmyne survived by her two children Lillyanna (4) and Kaiden (2); her Daddy-O Cory Travis, mom Christina Lutey, brothers Evan Travis and Eli Cramer. Jazzy also left behind more family and friends than this page can hold. She loved you all so much. She would say I love your face ..... and give you a big huge kiss on your cheek. Silent night baby girl and fly high. She would want to be remembered as the girl standing on the kitchen table, singing "This girl is on fire" at the top of her lungs and dancing. Clapping her hands at us and her amazing out loud laugh. A celebration of life will be held on July 25 at 3 PM, potluck to follow. If you wish to join us please contact our family. Everyone is welcome. Fly high Jazzy. May you find those that left this earth before you and find peace. We hope you're making a flower garden in heaven with grandma Darlene. You will be missed but never forgotten. Your amazing memory will live on. We love you Jazzy and are so proud of you.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store