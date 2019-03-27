Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jason CORSINO. View Sign

CORSINO, Jason (Age 48) Jason Corsino, died after a long battle with Glioblastoma on March 17th 2019 in Spokane, WA. Jason is survived by his wife Christa, his five children Rebecca, Rachel, Joshua, stepsons Cameron and Casey and siblings Roxanne Williams, Dennis Corsino and Genevieve Case and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Jason was born on July 13th, 1970 in Hollywood, CA, to parents Ulceda and Aida Corsino (both deceased). He attended North Hollywood High before moving up to Spokane, WA and graduated from Shadle Park in 1989. Jason joined the Marine Corps Reserves, where he served for eight years from 1992 to 2000. He started working for Stock Steel/CDA Metals on August 4th, 1993 as a Steel Puller working his way up to being a crucial member of the Sales Team. Jason married Christa on August 4th, 2018 in Priest River, ID, after being together for several years. Jason was a social, active man who loved his family and friends immensely. He took part in local activities like playing in Hoopfest, with his team "Trophy Husbands", and running Bloomsday Corporate Cup for CDA Metals, to later walking with family and friends. Jason was baptised and reconnected with our Savior Jesus Christ in March of 2018. He enjoyed riding his Yamaha R1, camping and fishing with his father, barbeques with friends. He loved his cinema and movies with his infamous surround sound, home improvements and Pizza Pipeline. He boasted about his immaculate vehicles. Jason was an avid sports fan following all the local teams. His passion was the Seahawks. His family and friends will always remember him for his big smile and outgoing personality, with a love for life. There are no words that the family can say in the large outcome of love and support during his illness. He was overjoyed with the constant pouring of support. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 2PM on Sunday, April 14th at North Church, 8303 North Division St. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jason's life. The family would like you to wear your favorite sports attire, and an ice cream social will follow. In lieu of flowers and cards, Jason would appreciate contributions to go to the St. Jude Foundation. A memorial account has been set up for Jason Corsino at your local STCU branch.

