CUNNINGHAM, Jason Jason, born October 27, 1980 passed away in Newport, Washington Feb-ruary 1, 2019 in a tragic car accident. Jason was one of the most incredible people to know. His smile and his laugh were so contagious that helped him make friends so easily. He had such compassion for all the things and people he loved. He was always willing to help all his family and friends when they needed him. He loved fishing and taking family vacations. He loved fishing the Columbia River for Walleye with his partner in crime Tricia. Jason is survived by his spouse Tricia Hendrickson and their three beautiful children Jetta (9), Ryder (8), and Eden (3). He is also survived by his grandfather Orville "Red" Cunningham; his mother Peggy Cunningham VandeVanter; stepfather Tim VandeVanter; his brother Rodney, Sonya their children son Nick, and daughters Karmen, Makayla, Sophia, Ava; three stepbrothers Josh, Ben, Joseph VandeVanter; and his stepsister Lisa VandeVanter, her twins Ethan and Dylan. Also Doug, Sue Anderson, Bob, Alisa Smith-Anderson, their children Donovin, Journey, Esther, Michelle, Guy Fusmith. Cassie Anderson, Zach Moeser; his fishing buddy, cousin Chancey; special Friends Ron, Jennifer Stephenson, Dave, Dawn Corder and Rick Balbi; numerous aunts, uncle and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandma Dorothy, aunt Norma and uncle Jim. Jason you were a very special person to all your family, and friends will miss your huge smile and contagious laugh. A Memorial Service is scheduled Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10:00 am at Hazen & Jaeger Valley Funeral Home, 1306 N. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA. Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 6, 2019