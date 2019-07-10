Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jason James "J J" HEMINGWAY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HEMINGWAY, Jason James " J. J." Jason James ("J.J.") Hemingway, age 65, of Spokane, Washington unexpectedly went to his rest from a brief illness on Monday June 17, 2019 at Providence Holy Family Hospital. He was born on July 30, 1953 in Seattle, Washington at Virginia Mason Hospital to the late Jack Streete Hemingway and the late Alice Siders Hemingway. J.J. was a 1971 graduate of Redmond High School. His father was a legendary radio broadcaster in Seattle in the '50s and '60s and by the age of three J.J. had made his career choice and followed in his father's footsteps. J.J. had a very successful career in radio broadcasting, working not only in Seattle, but in Savannah, Greensboro, Dallas, Colorado Springs, Great Falls, and other cities, before winding up his career by working for over 20 years in the Spokane/Coeur d' Alene market. J.J. also started his own production company called Cascade Broadcast Services in 1998. The final radio station he served at locally was Contemporary Christian radio station Shine 104.9 KEEH-FM, where he will be greatly missed by the listeners and staff. J.J always loved bowling leagues and he had 10 perfect games in his bowling career. J.J. was passionate about his faith - accepting Christ at the age of 16 - he was very involved in his church at Life Center Spokane. He loved sharing his faith on-air or anytime he had the opportunity. Each day he would give a Daily Encouragement scripture verse on Facebook. His favorite Bible verse was Romans 8:38-39: "For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord." J.J loved his family and friends and always made everyone laugh with his wit and gift of encouragement. He is survived by his girlfriend Sherry, his brother Jon, sons Jeremy and Jon, and daughter Breanna. Family, friends, and others whose lives J.J. touched are invited to a Celebration of Life Memorial Service on Saturday July 13th at 10:00 AM, at Life Center Church. J.J. would close his radio show every day with this thought: "Remember, no matter what the weather's like you can always, and I do mean always, let the Son shine in your life!"

