FARRAR, Jay Jr. Jay was born in Blackfoot, ID on June 19, 1931. He passed away after 87 wonderful years on April 18, 2019. He was raised on a farm in Southern Idaho with his parents and seven brothers and sisters. At 19 years old he married Melba Cobbley on July 18, 1951. They lived in Pocatello, Idaho; Idaho Falls, Idaho; and Mount Lake Terrace, Washington, before settling in the Spokane Valley where Jay lived the last 46 years. During this time they had three children, LaNae, Tracy and Lisa. He worked as a carpenter and truck driver. Throughout his life, he enjoyed hunting, riding in rodeos (in his early years), fishing, "tinkering" in his garage building things, including a cabin in Northern Idaho, camping, gold panning, metal detecting, square and round dancing, golfing, playing cards and spending time with family. He enjoyed reading the Bible and would read it from beginning to end every year. He belonged to the Masons, Teamsters, and StarShooters. He also served in the National Guard. In 1993 he retired from Silver Eagle Trucking Company and was able to enjoy retirement with Melba. They traveled, camped and enjoyed these years with family and friends. In 2001, Melba passed away, just shy of 50 years of marriage. To keep busy he began to square dance again with his StarShooter friends. He had danced with the StarShooters Club for over 35 years. This is where he met his second wife, Barbara Schurra. Through this union he was able to travel again and continue enjoying life. They spent 18 years together blending two families. He is survived by his wife Barbara J Farrar; daughters, LaNae (John) McCormick, Lisa (Scott) Sandberg, Pam (Martin) Alfaro, and Kristi Schurra; sons, Mike Schurra, Todd (Pamela) Schurra; 13 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Melba Farrar; his son, Tracy Farrar; brothers, Bill Farrar, Francis Farrar; sisters Virginia Sheram, Edith Olsen, Irene Adams, Juanita Johnson and Jerri Whitmill. Rosary 7pm, Thursday, May 9th at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 304 S. Adams Road, Spokane, WA 99216. Jay's life will be celebrated on Friday, May 10th at 1pm at St. Mary's Catholic Church, reception following at 2:30 at CenterPlace Regional Event Center, 2426 N. Discovery Pl., Spokane Valley. In place of flowers Jay would like you to donate to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 for cancer research. The family invites you to sign their online tribute wall at www.HennesseyValley.com. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 28, 2019