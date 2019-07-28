Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jay H. BLY Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BLY, Jay H., Sr. (Age 89) Jay, of Spokane, WA, passed away on July 20, 2019. The "beloved son of Elmer and Etta Bly" was born on May 5, 1930 to Margaret Jeffers and Robert Bly in Opportunity, WA. After Robert's sudden passing from pneumonia, Margaret was unable to care for Jay by herself. Elmer and Etta (paternal grandparents) adopted him in December 1931. He grew up and worked on the family farm with his "brother and sisters" Ralph, Marjorie, and Helen, in Espanola, WA. They all remained very close. While still in high school, Jay joined the Navy Reserves in May 1947. He spent his summer break of 1948 on the USS Johnnie Hutchins, on a Reserve Training Cruise to Hawaii. What an adventure he had. He was honorably discharged in May 1955. Jay graduated from North Central High School in 1949. He was married to Gloria Stuart, from May 19, 1951 to June 18, 1964. He adopted her son Dan in April 1952 and one month later their son Robert was born. Their daughter, Kathleen, arrived two years later. Jay worked at various jobs until becoming a machinist, operating tube mills for agricultural irrigation piping at ASC. His work sent him to India to set up a new mill for workers there. This allowed him to visit many other countries, including, France, Hong Kong, and Japan. Later he worked for Gifford Hill and retired from EZ Loader Boat Trailers in the early 1990's. He married his love, for the rest of his life, Beverly Taylor, on May 4, 1968. They had 1 son together, Jay Howard Bly Jr, in January of 1969. They enjoyed 45 years of marriage before Beverly passed in 2013. Jay's family includes three sons, Jay H. Bly Jr. and wife Tanya, Robert J. Bly and late wife Barbara, Daniel T. Bly and wife Debi, one daughter Kathy G. Shaw and husband Ron, step-children Theresa Baptist, Steve Newsome, and the late Cheryl Townsel, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Etta, siblings, and wife, Beverly Bly. A graveside service will be Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:00 am at Fairmount Memorial Park, 5200 W. Wellesley with a celebration of life at Audubon Park to follow. Parking is on the corner of Glass and Audubon St. Memorial Contribution can be made to: , Macular Degeneration Donation, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871,

