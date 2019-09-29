Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Alice Starry BENADOM. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BENADOM, Jean Alice Starry In God's book were written all the days ordained for her when as yet there were none of them. Jean Alice Starry Benadom began eternal life in Heaven on September 19th, on her 35,690th day, at age 97. She passed peacefully with family around her. She was born January 1, 1922, in Minneapolis, MN to Walter and Irma (Rhodes) Starry. She had two brothers, Dick (Virginia) and Bob (Kelly). They settled in Washington in the 30s. Jean graduated Rogers High School in 1938. After graduation, she worked while taking classes at Kinman Business College, where she met her husband, John Albert Benadom. They were married in January, 1942. They welcomed four daughters and settled in Spokane in 1960. Jean loved reading, baking, jigsaw puzzles, and baseball and was a talented musician. She was as smart as they come we didn't need to Google, we had Grandma! Her funeral will be Saturday, October 5th at 9:00 a.m. at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, where she was a member. Jean is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 73 years and one great-grandson. She is survived by her brothers, her daughters: Anne Linden, Mary Wigen (Boyd), Ginny Sigfusson and Carol Miel (Dan), 17 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.

BENADOM, Jean Alice Starry In God's book were written all the days ordained for her when as yet there were none of them. Jean Alice Starry Benadom began eternal life in Heaven on September 19th, on her 35,690th day, at age 97. She passed peacefully with family around her. She was born January 1, 1922, in Minneapolis, MN to Walter and Irma (Rhodes) Starry. She had two brothers, Dick (Virginia) and Bob (Kelly). They settled in Washington in the 30s. Jean graduated Rogers High School in 1938. After graduation, she worked while taking classes at Kinman Business College, where she met her husband, John Albert Benadom. They were married in January, 1942. They welcomed four daughters and settled in Spokane in 1960. Jean loved reading, baking, jigsaw puzzles, and baseball and was a talented musician. She was as smart as they come we didn't need to Google, we had Grandma! Her funeral will be Saturday, October 5th at 9:00 a.m. at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, where she was a member. Jean is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 73 years and one great-grandson. She is survived by her brothers, her daughters: Anne Linden, Mary Wigen (Boyd), Ginny Sigfusson and Carol Miel (Dan), 17 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 29, 2019

