KENT, Jean Anne (Age 84) Mom left us after nearly 85 years, the day before Thanksgiving November 27, 2019. She was born in Spokane to Melford and Evelyn Foedish on January 7, 1935. She and her sister Janice both graduated from West Valley High School and ended up spending major portions of their lives in the Valley. Mom met William Kent as a sophomore at West Valley and they were married in 1954. Dad died after 35 years of marriage leaving Mom as a widow for over 30 years. Sadly, she was not able to continue their hobby of racing Thoroughbred Horses after becoming a widow. She instead filled that void by investing in her kids and grandkids. Her enduring legacy became the family trips to Hawaii every Christmas. The generous gift of time in the islands led to a lifelong love of Hawaii and its charms for "her boys" and their families, Steve (Susan), John (Wendy) and her beloved grandkids Joe (Sally), Craig (Lindsay), and Jamie Bravato (Robert). In her later years Mom became a "GG" to her three great-granddaughters, Madelyn Bravato, Olivia Bravato, and Avery Kent. Our family is completed with our cousins, Melanie Delaney and Jeff Wallace and their families. Please join us at Darcy's in the U-City Mall on Thursday, January 16th at 4:00PM for pupu's (appetizers) and drinks as we celebrate Mom's life.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 12, 2020