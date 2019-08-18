|
|
CARMICHAEL, Jean (Murray) The world lost an amazing woman when Jean Murray Carmichael passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019, surrounded by her family at Emilie Court in Spokane, WA. Jean was born in Walla Walla, Washington, to Howard and Esther Murray and older brother Don on June 30, 1925. Several years later, the family moved to Spokane. She attended Hutton Elementary, Lewis and Clark High School, Holy Names Academy and Washington State University. While in college she met and married William Alfstad, had three sons, Michael, Stephen and Bill. As an Air Force wife, she and the family relocated to Guam, California and New Jersey before settling permanently in Spokane. Bill and Jean divorced in 1963. A single mother, she raised her three boys juggling as many as three jobs at a time, often typing mimeographed menus for restaurants late into the night. She found her stride when she went to work for Ferris High School where she was employed for 23 years as the head secretary. Much beloved by the students, she often attended many of their high school reunions. In 1976, she met and married John Brennan, the gentle Irishman from New York, who flew B-17s, B-29s and B-52s. Although John was an officer in the Air Force, it was made clear from the beginning that John was to take orders from Jean. Jean had a particular way of running her home, that is, tidy with everything in its rightful place. She had no tolerance for people sitting down when there was work to be done. During this time Jean began her true passion, interior design. She joined Interior Development Co. where she was known for her color sense, style and creativity. Upon John's death in 1991 she became actively involved with a variety of non-profit organizations such as Miriam's House and the Manito Garden Club. Jean attended her 50th High School Reunion where she re-connected with a lifelong friend she had grown up with and even dated in college, Dean Carmichael. They eventually married on Jean's 70th birthday and it was obvious to everyone that Dean was the love of her life! They shared a love of golf and travel. One memorable trip was when they visited many of the areas in Italy that Dean had helped liberate from the Germans during the WWII as part of the Ten Mountain Men Division. Their marriage lasted for 15 years, as Dean passed away in 2011. Jean continued to immerse herself in design and philanthropic work , until she retired in 2015 at the age of 90. Jean always remained young at heart. She was loved by many and she surrounded herself with friends of all ages. She was a woman who adapted and grew through the many challenges of life. Quick with a smile, optimism, sense of humor and candor. She was a role model to many during her life. Jean was never afraid to speak her mind, especially to those that knew her well. As a member of the Parish of St. Augustine, Jean's faith in God was strong. She was often heard to say, "God is Good". She died with peace knowing when her time had come, she would be in God's grace, after all, "She was in God's hands." Jean is survived by her sons, Michael (Mary Jo Dodson), Stephen (Melissa), and youngest son Bill. Devoted grandmother to Justin (Elisa), Emily, Erik and Blake; great-grandmother to Allister, Paloma and Orlando. Also, aunt to Don Murray (Deborah, Megan, Quinn) and Marilynn Murray (Alan Jensen) as well as stepmother to Gregg Carmichael (Natasha, Lieu and Colin) and Jean Carmichael. A celebration of Jean's life will be held on September 7th at St. Augustine's Parish at 10:00 A.M. A reception will take place following the service at the Church's Fellowship Hall. Jean will be laid to rest at Riverside Memorial Park in Spokane at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Manito Garden Club. Please visit www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com to leave your condolences on Jean's online guestbook.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 18, 2019