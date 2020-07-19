EBRIGHT, Tammy Jean (Dennis) (Age 62) Tammy Jean Ebright (Dennis), 62, of Spokane Valley, passed away March 3, 2020 at Sacred Heart Hospital due to kidney failure. Tammy was born January 24, 1958 in Spokane. She attended St. Francis of Assisi Grade School and graduated from University High School in 1976. At age seven, Tammy was diagnosed with kidney disease, and placed on dialysis. This was in a time when there were so few of these machines, an ethics committee decided who would get access to them. At age 11, she was one of the first children to receive a kidney transplant at the University of Washington, donated by her mother, Jacque. While in high school, Tammy completed the Keypunch program at Spokane Community College (SCC). After graduation, she worked a couple of keypunch jobs before being hired to work in admissions at SCC in 1978. She continued to work at the college for the next 42 years, until her death last March. She met and married the love of her life, Hubert Ebright, in 1980. They spent 35 years together enjoying activities such as gardening, snowmobiling, camping, and taking care of their dogs; Amber and Goldie. Hubert passed away in 2015. Tammy was always a hard worker and a real home body. She loved to cook, sew, knit, cross stitch, and spend time working in her yard. Everything she did was done to perfection. Tammy is survived by her mother Jacque McGowan, brothers Michael Dennis (Margie), David Dennis (Nicole), sister Kelli Shannon (Tom), sister in-law Lisa Webb, uncle Dick Atkinson (Trudy), and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be at 10:00 AM on July 25th at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home, 1315 N. Pines Ave., Spokane Valley, WA. Face coverings will be required. To share memories of Tammy and leave condolences for the family visit www.hennesseyvalley.com
.