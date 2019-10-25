CLARK, Jean M. (Age 96) Jean M. Clark of Spokane, Washington died Monday, October 14, 2019 at her home, she was 96. Born December 22, 1922 in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Widow of Rudolph S. Clark whom she was married to for many years. She managed a busy household that soon filled with children, Richard S. Clark (Deceased), Maxine A. Hanson, Diana L. Kincart (Deceased), Rudolph S. Clark, Deborah J. Moller and Leo P. Clark; and among these her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren whom she loved very much. Her greatest all time fun activity in her retiring age was Bingo/casinos and her passion for dancing. She was very loved by all and will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 26th at Normal Hill Cemetery in Lewiston, Idaho .
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 25, 2019