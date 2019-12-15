DAVIS- JOHNSON, Jean M. Jean Marguerite Davis-Johnson, 69, of Spokane, WA, passed away peacefully at home December 8, 2019 from Alzheimer's Disease. Jean was born July 16, 1950 in Spokane. She graduated from Lewis and Clark High School, and received a B.A. from Whitman College, a Master of Art History from UW, and a JD from Lewis and Clark Law School. She married Stephen Johnson, her high school sweetheart, on September 2, 1972. Jean gave up her law practice to be a full-time mother to her three sons. She donated her time to support local education, art, and music organizations in various capacities. She was a Master Gardener, birdwatcher, art and antique enthusiast, nature-lover, bibliophile and lifelong student of American and Pacific Northwest history. Jean was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church. She was predeceased by her father Walter Z. Davis, Sr and mother Betty Jean Berg. She is survived by her three sons: Gregory (Sarah), Timothy (Lindsay), and Eric, her four grand-children Noah, Silas, Merritt and Makenna, as well as her three older brothers Walter Jr, Eric, and Paul Davis. A memorial service is planned for January 25, 2020, 2:00 PM at St Mark's Lutheran Church. Please visit (https://www.pnwcremation.com/obituaries/obituary-listings)for updated memorial information or to share a memory about Jeanie. Donations in Jeanie's memory can be made to Hospice of Spokane, , Spokane Symphony or the .
Published in Spokesman-Review from Dec. 15, 2019 to Jan. 19, 2020