|
|
CONNER, Jean Marie (Age 88) Born December 13, 1931 to Magdalene and Duncan Scott in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Jean passed away at Guardian Angel Homes on January 29, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister Margaret Doric. Jean married her high school sweetheart Robert Conner in 1951 and they shared 68 years of love. Jean was a wonderful loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother; full of life, who always put the needs of her family first. She was as artistic as she was humorous and witty in the stories she loved to tell. She was commonly known as Gramma Jean ("J") to not only family, but also friends of her grandchildren. If you were lucky enough to know her and be loved by her, you most definitely received countless heartfelt, handwritten notes that were loving and inspirational in nature. She loved her family/friends and cherished her frequent "Sewing Club" (never did any sewing though) meetings, parties, outings, and group vacations. She was the life of the party and loved to laugh and make others do the same. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Robert (Bob), daughter Kathy (Bill) Francis, son Greg Conner, grandchildren Jason (Morgan) Francis, Molly (Myron) Peng, Ryan (Britaney) Francis, Alysha (Nathan) Connell, and ten great-grandchildren. Special Thanks to Hospice of Spokane for their loving, compassionate, dignified care and companionship over the past several months, along with countless dedicated/caring aides at GAH over the past two years. Jean truly celebrated and lived each day of her life while on earth and would be so proud if all of us did the same There will be no service. The family requests that any donations in memory of Jean be made to Hospice of Spokane to assist with their continued efforts to provide invaluable end of life care and support. "Those we love don't go away, They walk beside us everyday."
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 23, 2020