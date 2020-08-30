MORTON, Jean Marie (Staley) (Age 69) Jean Marie (Staley) Morton, resident of Castle Rock, CO, died on August 3, 2020 at the age of 69 after a lifelong battle with mental illness. Jean is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Aaron and Sara (Bender) Morton; four grandchildren, Abigail, Alexander, Grace, and Benjamin all of Yorba Linda, CA; and two sisters, Patricia Patterson and Geraldine Bartholemes of WA. Jean is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; her parents, Gerald and Catherine Staley; and her sisters, Kathleen and Pamela. Jean was born on May 17, 1951 in Medical Lake, WA. She married Jerry Allen Morton on June 19, 1971 in Spokane, WA. They made their home in Longmont, CO where they raised their son. She was a devoted wife and mother to the two most important people in her life. Jean moved with her husband to Castle Rock, CO in 1994 where she lived among kind neighbors. She loved thrift stores and decorating her home. A private funeral service was held by her closest relatives. Donations can be made in her memory to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention or a local mental health foundation.



