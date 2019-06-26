Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Pauline BRUEGEMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BRUEGEMAN, Jean Pauline (Age 87) Jean Pauline "Sis" Bruegeman, died on Sunday June 2, 2019 in the Sunshine Health Center in Spokane Valley, WA. She was born near Moscow, ID on January 8, 1932 to Ferdinand "Ferd" and Wilma (Broemmeling) Bruegeman, She was the third of five children born to the family. She graduated from Moscow High School in 1949. She then moved to Spokane in 1950 to attend Kinman Business School. She was employed by the law firm of Dellwo, Rudolf & Schroeder for 32 years. Upon retirement she knitted caps, slippers and scarves for the YWCA to be donated. Survived by her brothers Howard J. Bruegeman of Liberty Lake, WA and David F. Bruegeman of Genesee, ID. Also survived by her favorite nephew, Douglas B. Bruegeman as well as John Hooper, Dave Hooper and nieces Julie Imes, Danielle Bruegeman and her best friend of 69 years, Ardyce Kahler of Spokane, WA. She is predeceased by her sister, Patricia Ann Hooper and her brother Maurice "Sonny" Bruegeman. Burial services will be held at a future date at the Genesee Catholic Cemetary in Genesee, Idaho.

BRUEGEMAN, Jean Pauline (Age 87) Jean Pauline "Sis" Bruegeman, died on Sunday June 2, 2019 in the Sunshine Health Center in Spokane Valley, WA. She was born near Moscow, ID on January 8, 1932 to Ferdinand "Ferd" and Wilma (Broemmeling) Bruegeman, She was the third of five children born to the family. She graduated from Moscow High School in 1949. She then moved to Spokane in 1950 to attend Kinman Business School. She was employed by the law firm of Dellwo, Rudolf & Schroeder for 32 years. Upon retirement she knitted caps, slippers and scarves for the YWCA to be donated. Survived by her brothers Howard J. Bruegeman of Liberty Lake, WA and David F. Bruegeman of Genesee, ID. Also survived by her favorite nephew, Douglas B. Bruegeman as well as John Hooper, Dave Hooper and nieces Julie Imes, Danielle Bruegeman and her best friend of 69 years, Ardyce Kahler of Spokane, WA. She is predeceased by her sister, Patricia Ann Hooper and her brother Maurice "Sonny" Bruegeman. Burial services will be held at a future date at the Genesee Catholic Cemetary in Genesee, Idaho. Published in Spokesman-Review on June 26, 2019

