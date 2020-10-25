SIMPSON, Jean Riegel It is with sad hearts that the family of Jean Riegel Simpson announces her passing and celebrates a life well lived. Known by close friends as the "pickle queen", she had great joy in canning pickles, peaches and her signature salsa. Yearly BINGO parties for friends brought great joy to many, around Valentines Day. Also yearly were "relative outings" with family including two of her nieces. Lois Jean Riegel was born on March 10, 1929 in Spring Valley, Washington and grew up in Valleyford with two older brothers. Parents were Frank B. Riegel and Ethel Isabel (Ravens) Riegel. After graduation from the local high school, she moved to Spokane. Following a brief employment there, she joined the US Navy, with Boot Camp training at Great Lakes Training Station. She was then assigned to duty at the Pentagon (the Judge Advocate General) and had a TOP SECRET Security clearance. There, she married another Navy service man, Glenn Charles Simpson and took the name Jean Riegel Simpson. Her first daughter (Cheri) was born in Bethesda Maryland. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Finland and a second daughter (Darlene) came. Following a few short years in Paducah, Kentucky, she moved to Spokane in 1960 and worked at Spokane Junior Achievement as a secretary and then Washington Water Power as an employment interviewer. Jean enjoyed her home and had a passion for gardening, canning produce and knitting as well as various handiwork. Her many other volunteer activities included Project Hope, National Secretaries Association, and many years of support for Bloomsday registration. Jean is survived by her two daughters, Cheri Pepka in Renton, Washington and Darlene White in Paducah, Kentucky; Grandchildren include three in the Seattle area and two in Kentucky. Three Great- grandchildren reside in Graham, Washington. One Great-grandchild resides in Paducah. Numerous nieces and nephews as well as other family members also reside in the state of Washington. She is preceded in death by her brother Jack and brother Bud, mother and father. Celebration of Life was held in her beloved home by invitation on October 24th. This woman of determination, independence, and concern for others will be dearly missed by family and friends who will honor her memory for years to come.



