CRITCHLOW, Jean Springer Jean Springer Critchlow passed on June 6th. She was 94 years old, born in Spokane. Jean was an only child and was preceded in death by her parents Arthur Sandstedt (Sweden) and Ada Springer Sandstedt. Also preceding her in death were her husband Edgar Critchlow (2004) and daughter Marcia Jean Bock (2012). She was raised on a family farm in Spangle and lived in the Spokane area almost her entire life. She graduated from E.W.S.U. in 1950, majoring in Elementary Education. Jean taught in several school districts; retiring from the Liberty School District where her husband Edgar was the Superintendent of Schools. She loved teaching younger children. Mother loved to dance and roller skate and during college, even played for two years on an intramural girls' basketball team. She enjoyed fishing and boating, both on local lakes and the Canadian coast. Upon Ed's retirement they gardened and even raised a few head of cattle. They took many trips to Las Vegas and Palm Springs as well as cruises and other trips to Hawaii. Jean had previously traveled to Sweden with her parents to stay a winter with relatives when she was nine years old. She made a return trip with Ed to again see the relatives and visit her father's grave as he had later returned to Sweden to live when Jean was grown. Jean is survived by her daughter Christeena (John) Blasen; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was a longtime member of Hamblen Park Presbyterian Church. Mother lived her last six years at Touchmark. We would like to express special thanks to all the people who took care of Jean in both the Assisted Living and the Skilled Nursing areas there. She did appreciate all of you very much! Funeral services will be held for the family at graveside due to the social restrictions now in place. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to be made in her memory at the charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 21, 2020.