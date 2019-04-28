Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean WILSON. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Send Flowers Obituary

WILSON, Jean Jean Wilson passed away peacefully on March 25, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home, 508 N Government Way, Spokane, WA. Jean is survived by her husband Dennis; daughter Jade; foster daughter Rachel; sister Debbie, Barbara and Paul Wilson and sister-in-law Rene. Also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, great-aunt, nephews, nieces and Happy the dog. Jean was born in Phoenix, AZ and made an impact on everyone she met. Jean had an adventurous spirit and cared deeply about her family, loved the outdoors and travel. She would like to be known for her role of wife, mother and mothership. Although she lost her battle with cancer she was an inspiration to everyone around her with her positive attitude, dignity and willingness to maintain her humor and good spirit no matter how bad the news was or the difficulty of the new treatment. The family would like to thank Mei Dong, MD, Phd, Srivalli Gopaluni, MD, Stephen H.Thatcher, MD, Jonathan Carlson, MD, PhD and Peter Martin , RPH. We would also like to thank all of the nurses at Cancer Care Northwest, Gamma Knife, and of course Hospice of Spokane.

WILSON, Jean Jean Wilson passed away peacefully on March 25, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home, 508 N Government Way, Spokane, WA. Jean is survived by her husband Dennis; daughter Jade; foster daughter Rachel; sister Debbie, Barbara and Paul Wilson and sister-in-law Rene. Also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, great-aunt, nephews, nieces and Happy the dog. Jean was born in Phoenix, AZ and made an impact on everyone she met. Jean had an adventurous spirit and cared deeply about her family, loved the outdoors and travel. She would like to be known for her role of wife, mother and mothership. Although she lost her battle with cancer she was an inspiration to everyone around her with her positive attitude, dignity and willingness to maintain her humor and good spirit no matter how bad the news was or the difficulty of the new treatment. The family would like to thank Mei Dong, MD, Phd, Srivalli Gopaluni, MD, Stephen H.Thatcher, MD, Jonathan Carlson, MD, PhD and Peter Martin , RPH. We would also like to thank all of the nurses at Cancer Care Northwest, Gamma Knife, and of course Hospice of Spokane. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close