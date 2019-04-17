Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean (Cornelia) WOLCOTT. View Sign

WOLCOTT, (Cornelia) Jean July 9, 1923 - April 12, 2019 Jean was born in Denver, but moved to Spokane at 10, where she lived her entire adult life except for a few post-WWll years in Chicago, while her husband, "Pat" (Myron Wolcott), attended college. After joining Volunteers in Service to America, Jean was one of the founders of The Spokane Crisis Clinic at Spokane Community Mental Health, where she also served as a therapist for 27 years, retiring at 75. Post-retirement, she volunteered at Hope House until illness interrupted in late 2018. She was a proud 35 year member of the DFWM Women's Support Group and a member of The Mindfulness Meditation Group at The Providence Center for Faith and Healing. After retirement, she also found time to indulge her artist bent through oil painting, and created an extensive collection of beautiful landscapes honoring the places she loved. Jean was a source of community in the true sense of the word, and one of the most inclusive, loving people on earth, as well as a joyous being who never said no to an opportunity to try something new. If not already part of her family, you were unconditionally welcomed to join, and she leaves behind members of that extended family too numerous to name here. You know who you are. She gave and received love freely and completely. Her love was a source of empowerment to her clients, friends and family throughout her wonderful life, and we are all her legacy. She leaves behind her Life Partner of 37 years, Wesley Drollinger; her children; Linda of Priest Lake, Mike of Sandpoint, and Wade (Donna) of Worley; her "Spirit" daughter, Marilee Roloff of Spokane; Wesley's children, Corin Brynmor of Deer Park, Heather Drollinger of Deer Park, and Sara Drollinger of Spokane; nine grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She adored celebrations and all the reasons to celebrate, and was never happier than when she was surrounded by her loved ones. The life of the party has left this room and started one in the next. There will be a Jean Wolcott Life Celebration June 29, 2019 at "The Farm", and you can be certain she will be in attendance and dancing. Should you wish to make a donation to honor her, Hope House would be a great choice: 111 W. 3rd. Ave., Spokane, WA 99201.

