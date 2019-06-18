Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeananne May WINTZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WINTZ, Jeananne May Jeananne May (Long) Wintz, 87, passed away on June 9, 2019 at Good Samaritan Assisted Living Center in Spokane Valley, Washington. While Jeananne Wintz was born in Dayton, Ohio on September 3, 1931, she was raised in Daytona Beach, Florida and graduated from Mainland High School in Daytona Beach in 1949. She married another Daytona Beach native, William Howard Wintz, on July 2, 1955 and dedicated her life to serving the Lord and raising five children. Jeananne and Bill Wintz began married life at the Army Reserve in Fort Knox, Kentucky and remained in Kentucky while Bill attended College of Bible (Lexington Theological Seminary) and served as pastor at Providence Christian Church in Nicholasville, Kentucky. They returned to Florida to serve at First Christian Churches in Fort Meyers and Lake Worth, Florida before moving to Uhrichsville, Ohio for one year. The Wintz family relocated to Hot Springs, South Dakota in 1969 and, for 38 years, raised a family and put down roots in the Black Hills of South Dakota. While Bill served as chaplain at Hot Springs Veterans Administration Hospital and Domiciliary, Jeananne enjoyed cooking, sewing, painting, and family outings. She was actively involved in Women's Aglow International, Miss South Dakota Scholarship Program and hosting YMCA International students. The couple's greatest joy was a life of worship and Bill and Jeananne instilled in their five children an enduring faith and love of Jesus Christ. After Chaplain Wintz retirement from the VA in 2007, they moved to Spokane, Washington to be closer to family. Jeananne Wintz is survived by five children: Greg Wintz (Lynda), Allison Kytonen (Jim), Sharon Theroux, (Mark- deceased) Mary Miller (Richard), and Bethany Chamberlain (David), their grandchildren (Colin, Camille, Caleb (Deanna), Daniel (May) Garrison, Anna, Caitlin (Ben), Olivia, Luke, Hannah (Will), Leah, and Rebecca, two great-grandchildren (Clementine and Marigold), and her sister, Emma Lee Miller of Ormond Beach, Florida. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11AM at the Community Center at Good Samaritan Society, 17121 E. 8th Ave., Spokane Valley, WA 99016. Burial will follow at 2:15 PM at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery, Medical Lake, WA. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Jean's honor may be made to Spokane Federal Credit Union and gifts will be distributed to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Operation Blessing. Those friends and family members unable to attend this memorial to Jeananne Wintz's life are asked to read and meditate on Psalms 91, Roman 5:3-6 Proverbs 3:4-6, and 31, her favorite scriptures.

