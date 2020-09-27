1/1
Jeanette Alice ELMORE
1934 - 2020
ELMORE, Jeanette Alice Jeanette was born January 19, 1934 with a twin sister, Jean, in Omaha, Nebraska to parents Joseph and Helen Slavik. She grew up in Omaha and graduated from South High school and University of Omaha. She met and married Robert Elmore and they had one daughter, Janelle. The family later moved to Prince George, Maryland and then to Walnut Creek, California. After they divorced Jeanette moved back to Maryland and graduated from University of Maryland with a Masters Degree in Education, She became a high school art teacher. She was also an artist for most of her life. After retirement Jeanette moved to Spokane, Washington to be near her daughter who passed away in 2004. Over the years, she spent many holidays and special occasions with Robert and wife Beverly's family until she became ill. Jeanette passed away at Sacred Heart Hospital on August 20, 2020. She leaves behind long-time friend Tommie Foster of Texas, sister, Mary Christen, Omaha, sister Jean Vlck; nieces, Mary Lou Smith (Patrick), Linda Boston, Sharon Hrdy and nephew Johnny Christen (Doris) A special thank you to her friend Kathy Kerans who cared for her until her death. She was a long-time member of Hamblen Park Presbyterian Church. Due to the pandemic a private service will be held at a later date.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Sep. 27, 2020.
