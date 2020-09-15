NOLAN, Jeanette Eileen (Broeckel) (Age 83) Jeanette Eileen (Broeckel) Nolan passed away peacefully September 10, 2020 at City View Two in Colfax, WA. She was 83. Following a stroke in May, Jeanette was "bound and determined" to recover. She was unrelenting in her fight, but due to other complications, passed on to Heaven last Thursday where she was welcomed by Jesus and her loving family. There will be a graveside service Friday, September 18th, at 2:00 p.m. at the Dusty Cemetery. Viewing will be Wednesday and Thursday at Bruning Funeral Home from 9:00-5:00. Jeanette was born November 29, 1936, at the family farm in Dusty, WA to Art and Amelia Broeckel. She grew up on the farm with her brother, sisters, and parents and attended school in LaCrosse. Jeanette worked hard on the farm cooking meals, cleaning, driving wheat truck, and mucking out the chicken barn, along with other numerous chores. She sewed and worked with calves for 4-H, played piano, practiced lessons and songs for Sunday School, rode horses, and on a warm day loved to sit by the creek when time allowed. In snowy winters, the Broeckels hosted toboggan parties with sleds pulled by work horses. When it came time for college, Jeannette attended Seattle Dental Assistants Training School for four months, living with and working for her aunt and uncle for room, board, and bus fare. On September 27, 1958, Jeanette married her love, Cliff Nolan, at the St. John Congregational Church (Country Bible Church). Married just six months after their first date, the couple's matrimony lasted until Cliff passed, for a grand total of 56 years. They made their home in Colfax, and had two children, Greg and Pam, who still playfully argue over who is Mom's favorite. Jeanette worked for decades as a dental office assistant for Dr. Ripple and Dr. Smith in Colfax. She was also a Sunday School teacher, Scout leader, room mother, and faithful attendee of all her children's school, club, and church programs, musicals, and sports events. Jeanette also loved camping with her family, scouting out yard sales and antique shops, cooking, reading, gardening, watching Gonzaga basketball, and making every holiday as traditional and perfect as possible. She was very active in the American Cancer Society and Relay for Life. Jeanette attended the Plymouth Congregational Church, and more recently, the Onecho Bible Church. However, of all her experiences and accomplishments, Jeanette's greatest joy in life was being a grandma to her grandkids. She adored and spoiled them; they were her everything. Jeanette will be remembered for her love, generosity, and strength. She leaves behind two children, Greg (Gwen) Nolan, Colfax, and Pam Nolan-Beasley of Waitsburg; five grandchildren, Jason and Andrew Nolan, Zach and Austin Beasley, and Grace Hilton; one brother, Al Broeckel, and two sisters, Karen Broeckel and Patty Wieber, and numerous extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Donald, sister, Jo Anne, husband, Cliff, and son-in-law, Ken Beasley. The family suggests memorial gifts be made to the Onecho Shuttle Bus Replacement Fund (11316 Almota Road, Colfax, WA 99111) or the BEAS Fund, to supply science, technology, and engineering materials for kids (P.O. Box 133, Waitsburg, WA 99361). Bruning Funeral Home is caring for the family. On-line condolences can be made at www.bruningfuneralhome.com
