Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanette Marie (Mauro) CUMMINS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CUMMINS, Jeanette (1945 - 2019) Jeanette Marie (Mauro) Cummins was born in Newport, WA. She lived in Priest River, ID through her high school years and attended Fort Wright College. Jeanette was happily retired and her favorite places to be were sitting on her deck on the Pend Oreille River and shopping with her granddaughter. Jeanette passed away on July 20th at Sacred Heart Hospital after a year long illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eduard and Alberta Mauro and her brother, David. She is survived by her husband, Robert; her daughter, Natalie; her siblings, Gene and Mary Lou; granddaughter, Olivia; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jeanette will be loved and missed by so many who knew her kindness, generosity, and selfless spirit. A mass for Jeanette will be held on Friday, August 2nd at II:00am at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, located at 330 E. Boone Ave, Spokane, WA 99202.

CUMMINS, Jeanette (1945 - 2019) Jeanette Marie (Mauro) Cummins was born in Newport, WA. She lived in Priest River, ID through her high school years and attended Fort Wright College. Jeanette was happily retired and her favorite places to be were sitting on her deck on the Pend Oreille River and shopping with her granddaughter. Jeanette passed away on July 20th at Sacred Heart Hospital after a year long illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eduard and Alberta Mauro and her brother, David. She is survived by her husband, Robert; her daughter, Natalie; her siblings, Gene and Mary Lou; granddaughter, Olivia; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jeanette will be loved and missed by so many who knew her kindness, generosity, and selfless spirit. A mass for Jeanette will be held on Friday, August 2nd at II:00am at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, located at 330 E. Boone Ave, Spokane, WA 99202. Published in Spokesman-Review from July 30 to July 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close