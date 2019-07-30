CUMMINS, Jeanette (1945 - 2019) Jeanette Marie (Mauro) Cummins was born in Newport, WA. She lived in Priest River, ID through her high school years and attended Fort Wright College. Jeanette was happily retired and her favorite places to be were sitting on her deck on the Pend Oreille River and shopping with her granddaughter. Jeanette passed away on July 20th at Sacred Heart Hospital after a year long illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eduard and Alberta Mauro and her brother, David. She is survived by her husband, Robert; her daughter, Natalie; her siblings, Gene and Mary Lou; granddaughter, Olivia; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jeanette will be loved and missed by so many who knew her kindness, generosity, and selfless spirit. A mass for Jeanette will be held on Friday, August 2nd at II:00am at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, located at 330 E. Boone Ave, Spokane, WA 99202.
Published in Spokesman-Review from July 30 to July 31, 2019