Jeanette (Jay) REYMERS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeanette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
REYMERS, Jeanette (Jay) Jeanette (Jay) Reymers, 80, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday May 23, 2020. Born in Taylor, Pennsylvania Jay was the daughter of Alexander and Bertha (Haryasz) Novatski. Jay was a caring and loving wife, and mother. Jay earned a nursing degree in 1960 and worked in obstetrics, retiring from a career in nursing at Deaconess Medical Center in Spokane in 2002. Jay and her husband of 55 years, Gary Reymers, made their home in Spokane for the past 50 years, and were members of the St. Aloysius Gonzaga parish. She is survived by her husband Gary, son Carl Reymers, daughter Shanna (Dan) Dunne, and two grandchildren John and Thomas Dunne, all residing in Spokane. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A funeral mass and interment will be celebrated in Spokane as soon as pandemic conditions will allow. Online tributes may be left at www.holycrossofspokane.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to:

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holy Cross Cemetery and Funeral
7200 N Wall Street
Spokane, WA 99208
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved