GIESE, Jeanette Shadduck 1939-2019 Jeanette Shadduck Giese went to her heavenly home early December 12, 2019 at River Mountain Village Advanced Care in Newport, Washington. Jeanette was born April 14, 1939 in Spokane to Henry and Ruth Shadduck. Jeanette had one sister Anita Norman who passed away in January 2019. Jeanette attended schools in Spokane and graduated from Lewis & Clark High School in 1957. Jeanette met Clifford Giese at a Grange dance in Spokane Valley and they married on June 7, 1957. Jeanette moved to the Giese family farm in Odessa, Washington where she and Clifford farmed until 1979. Jeanette and Clifford had two children Steven and Cindy. Steven passed away unexpectedly in 1984. They moved to Moses Lake in 1970 and Clifford continued dryland wheat farming until he retired in 1979. They lived in Moses Lake until 2005 when they moved to a senior condominium apartment in Spokane. After Clifford's death in 2011, Jeanette eventually couldn't live alone and moved to an assisted living apartment in Newport to be closer to her daughter Cindy. Jeanette enjoyed camping, bowling, shopping and watching soaps and game shows on TV. She loved going to the mall and eating Arby's sandwiches whenever she had the chance. Jeanette is survived by her daughter Cindy (John) Endahl, grandsons Vince (Kristen) Endahl and William Endahl, great-granddaughters Ana and Evelyn Endahl and great-grandson Milo Endahl. The family would like to thank River Mountain Village Advance Care and the NHHS in Newport for all their years of kindness and compassion for Jeanette. We take such comfort in knowing that she is at peace with God and with her other family and friends in Heaven today and forever. As Cindy told her when she last left her, good bye and see you again soon when we are all together with you in Heaven. A memorial service will be held at Sherman-Campbell Funeral Home in Newport on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11 am. Jeanette will be laid to rest next to her husband at the State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake, Washington at a later date.

