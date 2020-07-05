LONG, Jeanine Francis On June 17, 2020, Jeanine Francis Long received her wings and went to peacefully walk with the angels. She was a vibrant 73 years young. She was born on June 26, 1946 in the small town of Omak, Washington. Jeanine loved playing Bingo with her friends, and arts and crafts using her favorite colors purple and pinks. This beautiful angel was diagnosed with Multiple sclerosis more than 45 years ago, she was quick witted cracking a joke faster than most and she loved to smile and adored seeing smiles and hearing laughs from loved ones around her. Jeanine is survived in life by her two brothers William and Lawrence Potvin along with four beautiful children who she adored: Joanne, Thom, Brad and Jason. Jeanine was also survived by three daughters-in-law, two sons-in-law, twelve wonderful and loving grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and an enormous extended family. There are plans for a Celebration of Life ceremony on September 19th, 3pm, 2020 at Mirabeau Meadows Park, Spokane, WA. Instead of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in memory of Jeanine Francis Long.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store