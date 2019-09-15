Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanine Kay LAMBERT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LAMBERT, Jeanine Kay (Age 67) Jeanine Kay Lambert passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, July 1, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Richard ("Dick") Lambert; three children Jason (Midori), Matthew (Rosie), and Karoline (Shaun); a niece Kristine Garner; five grandchildren: Kihiro, Antonio, Kai, Gianluca, and Bella; a great-niece and nephew. She was preceded in death by her mother, Esther C. Anderson, her father, Ray Oman, step-father, Bud Anderson, and sister, Christine Oman. Jeanine was born in Spokane, WA on March 18, 1952. She grew up in Millwood and graduated from West Valley High School in 1970. Jeanine and Dick were married in 1971, and spent the next 47 years together raising a beautiful family. Jeanine was a patient and caring full-time mom, with a generous heart to all around her. She enjoyed camping, tending to her vegetable and flower gardens, baking, and playing pinochle with friends. She was a longtime member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. In 2003, with no children left in the house, Jeanine and Dick moved south in search of warmer winters, eventually settling in Schertz, Texas, near San Antonio. Jeanine filled her retirement years with family, friends, arts and crafts, and swimming. Jeanine will be greatly missed, and her family would like to thank all those that touched her life. A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 20th at 2:30pm at Riverside Memorial Park in Spokane.

LAMBERT, Jeanine Kay (Age 67) Jeanine Kay Lambert passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, July 1, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Richard ("Dick") Lambert; three children Jason (Midori), Matthew (Rosie), and Karoline (Shaun); a niece Kristine Garner; five grandchildren: Kihiro, Antonio, Kai, Gianluca, and Bella; a great-niece and nephew. She was preceded in death by her mother, Esther C. Anderson, her father, Ray Oman, step-father, Bud Anderson, and sister, Christine Oman. Jeanine was born in Spokane, WA on March 18, 1952. She grew up in Millwood and graduated from West Valley High School in 1970. Jeanine and Dick were married in 1971, and spent the next 47 years together raising a beautiful family. Jeanine was a patient and caring full-time mom, with a generous heart to all around her. She enjoyed camping, tending to her vegetable and flower gardens, baking, and playing pinochle with friends. She was a longtime member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. In 2003, with no children left in the house, Jeanine and Dick moved south in search of warmer winters, eventually settling in Schertz, Texas, near San Antonio. Jeanine filled her retirement years with family, friends, arts and crafts, and swimming. Jeanine will be greatly missed, and her family would like to thank all those that touched her life. A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 20th at 2:30pm at Riverside Memorial Park in Spokane. Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close