LAMBERT, Jeanine Kay (Age 67) Jeanine Kay Lambert passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, July 1, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Richard ("Dick") Lambert; three children Jason (Midori), Matthew (Rosie), and Karoline (Shaun); a niece Kristine Garner; five grandchildren: Kihiro, Antonio, Kai, Gianluca, and Bella; a great-niece and nephew. She was preceded in death by her mother, Esther C. Anderson, her father, Ray Oman, step-father, Bud Anderson, and sister, Christine Oman. Jeanine was born in Spokane, WA on March 18, 1952. She grew up in Millwood and graduated from West Valley High School in 1970. Jeanine and Dick were married in 1971, and spent the next 47 years together raising a beautiful family. Jeanine was a patient and caring full-time mom, with a generous heart to all around her. She enjoyed camping, tending to her vegetable and flower gardens, baking, and playing pinochle with friends. She was a longtime member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. In 2003, with no children left in the house, Jeanine and Dick moved south in search of warmer winters, eventually settling in Schertz, Texas, near San Antonio. Jeanine filled her retirement years with family, friends, arts and crafts, and swimming. Jeanine will be greatly missed, and her family would like to thank all those that touched her life. A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 20th at 2:30pm at Riverside Memorial Park in Spokane.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 15, 2019