Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne A. (Fowler) GRAY. View Sign Service Information Yates Funeral Homes & Crematory 744 N 4Th St Coeur D Alene , ID 83814 (208)-664-3151 Send Flowers Obituary

GRAY, Jeanne A. (1928 - 2019) Jeanne A. (Fowler) Gray passed away Thursday, October 10 at the Schneidmiller Hospice House following a stroke she suffered the previous Thursday while at the Wellspring Meadows Assist-ed Living Facility in Hayden Idaho. Born in Stanton, North Dakota on March 21, 1928 to Ernest Mortimer Fowler and (Verna) Marie (Flowers), Jeanne was one of seven children born to this union. Her siblings were Dave, Jack, Iris (Sis), Harry, Lyndall, Nikki (living-Seattle) and half-brother Lance Lowden (living - Sandpoint, ID). Jeanne married Harry Gray on January 18, 1947 in Seattle Washington. In 72 years of marriage, five children were reared. Dennis (Julie) of Highlands Ranch, CO, Beverlee Witham (Russ Whalen) of Hayden, ID, Ken of Parker, CO, Tim (Heather) of Rathdrum, ID, and Wendy Marie (Keith Lang) of Coeur d'Alene, ID. Harry Gray continues to be a resident at Wellsprings. She has eleven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Her family values the unconditional love she provided to all, strength, strong work ethic and sass. Jeanne prided herself on being the "meanest mom in Coolin" (ID), yet her house always overflowed with friends, neighbors, family members and friends of family members. There often was a game of scrabble, Yahtzee or some kind of card game going on and always more than enough food at the table including her prized huckleberry cheesecake. She and Harry kept their house and property immaculate (snow blowing, gardening and "raking the woods" well into their 80s) and always carried a bag on their daily walks to pick up trash along the road. Huckleberry picking was a lucrative hobby in the summers and people came from far and wide for their meticulously cleaned berries. As Jeanne aged, if you asked her if she needed anything, her reply would either be "whiskey" or "a shoebox full of money." The week before she passed, she was still coercing her great grandchildren to hop on her walker she nicknamed "The Cadillac," and go for walks out in the neighborhood. Jeanne was feisty yet beloved. Jeanne was so dedicated to the lives of children please make charitable donations to "Hope for Harper." Harper Pursley is battling an extremely rare disease, ROHHAD syndrome. Harper has a donation account at P1FCU or you can mail checks to 6298 W. Alliance St., Rathdrum, ID 83858 Jeanne's funeral will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Yates Funeral Home, 744 N 4th St, Coeur d'Alene. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery (through Forest Cemetery), 1065 North Lincoln Way, Coeur d'Alene. Then there will be a catered reception at Best Western Couer d' Alene Inn. Please visit Jeanne's online memorial at

GRAY, Jeanne A. (1928 - 2019) Jeanne A. (Fowler) Gray passed away Thursday, October 10 at the Schneidmiller Hospice House following a stroke she suffered the previous Thursday while at the Wellspring Meadows Assist-ed Living Facility in Hayden Idaho. Born in Stanton, North Dakota on March 21, 1928 to Ernest Mortimer Fowler and (Verna) Marie (Flowers), Jeanne was one of seven children born to this union. Her siblings were Dave, Jack, Iris (Sis), Harry, Lyndall, Nikki (living-Seattle) and half-brother Lance Lowden (living - Sandpoint, ID). Jeanne married Harry Gray on January 18, 1947 in Seattle Washington. In 72 years of marriage, five children were reared. Dennis (Julie) of Highlands Ranch, CO, Beverlee Witham (Russ Whalen) of Hayden, ID, Ken of Parker, CO, Tim (Heather) of Rathdrum, ID, and Wendy Marie (Keith Lang) of Coeur d'Alene, ID. Harry Gray continues to be a resident at Wellsprings. She has eleven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Her family values the unconditional love she provided to all, strength, strong work ethic and sass. Jeanne prided herself on being the "meanest mom in Coolin" (ID), yet her house always overflowed with friends, neighbors, family members and friends of family members. There often was a game of scrabble, Yahtzee or some kind of card game going on and always more than enough food at the table including her prized huckleberry cheesecake. She and Harry kept their house and property immaculate (snow blowing, gardening and "raking the woods" well into their 80s) and always carried a bag on their daily walks to pick up trash along the road. Huckleberry picking was a lucrative hobby in the summers and people came from far and wide for their meticulously cleaned berries. As Jeanne aged, if you asked her if she needed anything, her reply would either be "whiskey" or "a shoebox full of money." The week before she passed, she was still coercing her great grandchildren to hop on her walker she nicknamed "The Cadillac," and go for walks out in the neighborhood. Jeanne was feisty yet beloved. Jeanne was so dedicated to the lives of children please make charitable donations to "Hope for Harper." Harper Pursley is battling an extremely rare disease, ROHHAD syndrome. Harper has a donation account at P1FCU or you can mail checks to 6298 W. Alliance St., Rathdrum, ID 83858 Jeanne's funeral will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Yates Funeral Home, 744 N 4th St, Coeur d'Alene. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery (through Forest Cemetery), 1065 North Lincoln Way, Coeur d'Alene. Then there will be a catered reception at Best Western Couer d' Alene Inn. Please visit Jeanne's online memorial at www.yatesfuneralhomes.com Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close