LINDHOLM, Jeanne E. (Age 97) Jeanne passed away on November 26, 2019 in Spokane Valley, WA. She was born to Ervin and Libby Winslow in Sheridan, MT on September 17, 1922. She married her high school sweetheart, John H. Lindholm, in 1941 and they enjoyed 47 years of marriage. Jeanne worked at Kaiser Aluminum for 37 years. She enjoyed painting and spending time with her family. Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents; her husband John; son Donald J. Lindholm; and siblings Bernel, James P., Edward R., Ervin, Jr., and Mary Joyce Winslow. She is survived by her daughter Dianne (Greg) Snyder; grandchildren Brad (Amanda) Beach, Jenna (Ryan) Schu, and Natalie (Ian) DeArment; six great-grandchildren; sister Jane Weber; and brother William Winslow. A graveside committal will be held in Troy, MT in the Spring. Memorial contributions can be directed to the Shriners Hospital.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 8, 2019