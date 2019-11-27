Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne Lois FARRELL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FARRELL, Jeanne Lois (Age 90) Jeanne Lois Farrell was born in 1929 to Carl and Lydia Heiden in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She shared her August 20th birthday with her father. She grew up with four older brothers and one younger sister, James, Billy, Bobby, Walter and Janet. As they grew up and went their separate ways, they all remained close throughout their lives and never let the distance keep them apart. As a child their family ran a local grocery store which naturally led to many great memories and stories. She especially enjoyed knitting throughout her life, which she learned from her grandmother who lived above their store. The summers were spent at the lake with the many cousins and other close family members. Like most ambitious young adults, she packed up and headed west where she met the love of her life, Richard Farrell. On October 17, 1953 they were married and remained so throughout their lives. They had two children, Rich and Linda, in California before moving up to the northwest where they made Spokane their forever home. Once in Spokane they got settled into their careers and had another son, Mark. Jeanne always held a job and forever bragged about not using her sick days. All while keeping a tidy house and raising some great children. In her adult life, she enjoyed knitting, bowling, bingo, baking and slot machines. Many hours were spent in the kitchen baking cookies with her four grandchildren, Alyssa, Emilie, Jason and Jesse. And later, her great-grandson Richie, especially her favorite, butter cookies. Aside from her family, her dogs meant the world to her and were always treated very well. Tasha never left her side and was there til the end. Jeanne lived a great and full life. She always lived it her way, and even through some medical issues, stayed true to herself. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard, and all of her siblings but one. Janet is still holding on to that Heiden legacy. Jeanne is survived by her three children, Rich (Val) Farrell of Ellensburg, Washington. Linda Farrell of Spokane, Washington; and Mark (Beth) Farrell of Spokane, Washington; also survived by her grandchildren, Jesse Cole, Jason Cole, Alyssa (Sean) Mummey, and Emilie Farrell all of Spokane, Washington, plus one great-grandchild, Richard Cole. There will be no services per her request. Any donations may be made to Horizon Hospice or Hospice of Spokane.

