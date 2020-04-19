Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne Louise (Kneale) JOOST. View Sign Service Information Bruning Funeral Home - Colfax 109 North Mill Street Colfax , WA 99111 (509)-397-3406 Send Flowers Obituary

JOOST, Jeanne Louise (Keale) (Age 68) Jeanne Louise (Kneale) Joost, 68, passed away on April 11, 2020 in her home in LaCrosse surrounded by her family. Jeanne was born on July 25, 1951 in Colfax, Washington to James and Lila Kneale. She attended school in LaCrosse graduating with the class of 1969. Following high school, she moved to Spokane to attend Kinman Business University. While attending KBU she met Gary, they were married on August 30, 1970. Together they had two daughters, Sheryl Pounds and Michele Carter. In 1976, they moved back to LaCrosse. She retired from Washington Trust Bank in August 2019. She was also employed by Bank of Whitman for several years. Jeanne loved road trips and vacations to the Oregon Coast with Gary. She also inherited the gift of baking from her mother Lila and blessed everyone with her delicious treats. Jeanne was a woman of unshakeable faith. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She cared deeply for her family and friends. Her relationships with people were her first priority, evidenced by multiple prayer lists she had around the house. Her genuine smile and generous heart will be missed by us all. We are comforted knowing her battle is over and she is at peace, resting in the arms of her Heavenly Father. She is survived by her husband Gary at their home; her two daughters, Sheryl (Michael) Pounds and Michele (Michael) Carter; her two brothers, Rob (Connie) Kneale and Butch (Teri) Kneale; sister-in-law, Myrna Kneale; granddaughters, Michaela, Katelyn and Chloe Pounds and her grandsons, Draven Carter and Ethan Pounds, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Gary and by her sister-in-law, Myrna. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jeanne Joost memorial at Selbu Lutheran Church, 6004 Mud Flat Road, LaCrosse, WA 99143. Bruning Funeral Home of Colfax is caring for the family. On-line condolences may be made at

