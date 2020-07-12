BARNES, Jeanne Marie (Age 90) Jeanne Marie Barnes passed away June 26, 2020. She was born February 6th, 1930 in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania. She was the second of two children to John and Nora Turner. Jeanne moved with her family to Fullerton, California at age 15, where she attended Fullerton High School and helped in her father's gas station. As Jeanne's life in Fullerton continued into adulthood, she was involved in the community and PTA, enjoyed raising her children, horseback riding, waterskiing, going to the beach, mountains and the Colorado River. She was also an active member of the Fullerton Recreational Riders. Jeanne worked for many years as a Broker Agent at Hillcrest Realty in Fullerton and was President of North Orange County Association of Realtors, as well as Director of California Board of Realtors. Jeanne and her husband moved to Nine Mile Falls, Washington in 2003 where she continued to enjoy her life, attending her grandchildren's sporting events, boating on Long Lake, and visiting friends at Vino. She worked at Windermere North Realty until she retired well into her 80's. Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, John and Nora Turner, her brother Jack Turner, her husband Lester Barnes, and her son-in- law John Davis. She is survived by her three children, Diane Davis, Linda Harrington, and Alan (Mary) Harrington, nine grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren. Thanks go out to Jeanne's caregivers from Love In Home Senior Care and Horizon Hospice as they allowed her to remain at home until the Lord came to lead her to heaven. Due to the current Covid-19 situation a memorial celebration will be held at a later time. Neptune Society, Spokane, WA



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store