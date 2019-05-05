Services Hazen & Jaeger Funeral Home 1306 North Monroe Street Spokane , WA 99201 (509) 327-6666 Resources More Obituaries for Jeanne OSS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jeanne Marie (Johnson) OSS

Obituary Condolences Flowers OSS, Jeanne Marie (Johnson) (Age 91) Jeanne Marie (Johnson) Oss passed to her rest on April 26, 2019 at Guardian Angel Homes in Hermiston, Oregon. Jeanne was born March 31, 1928, in Colville, Washington, to parents Obed Samuel and Jennie Heth (Huseland) Johnson. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Paul M. Oss of Hermiston; children, Paula and Guy Oltman and Patricia Carroll of Hermiston; Karen and Steven Denmark of Salinas, CA; John Oss and Greg Nagy of Spokane. Jeanne was "Grammy" to nine beloved grandchildren: (Victoria, Andrew, and Traci Carroll; Patricia (Carroll) Libby; Nicole and Jennifer Denmark; Joshua, Jacob, and Jonas Oltman) and 12 great-grandchildren (Grayson and Lyla Libby; Emma, Bjorn, Kingston, Paxton, Sophia, Anders, Eleanor, Boden, Killian, and Espen Oltman). She leaves behind nephews Ronald and Kelly Oss and nieces Muriel Sar and Kay Wilson. She was preceded in death by her parents, three older siblings (Albert Johnson, Muriel Shaffer, Dorothy Mae Grow) and a darling granddaughter, Jennifer Denmark. Jeanne graduated from Colville High School in 1945 and attended Walla Walla College. Her first employment as a 17-year old was teaching at Beacon Jr. Academy in Lewiston, ID, a one-classroom, sixteen-student Christian school. Jeanne always felt that God brought her to Lewiston; for it was there that she met the future husband of her dreams, Paul Oss, son of the local pastor. Subsequent years found Jeanne working as registrar at Loma Linda Academy and as secretary to the Dean of the Loma Linda University School of Medicine in California. Following her marriage to Paul in 1950, the couple moved to Spokane where they lived until their retirement years at Hayden Lake. Jeanne artfully juggled all the needs of her busy family with a demanding work schedule. She was employed as bookkeeper and office manager in the Spokane offices of Drs. Edward Bond, Clide Omstead, Hi and Sun Lee for nearly 40 years. Jeanne was a lifelong and active member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, where she sang in the choir and served as pianist, organist, and clerk through the years. Favorite hobbies included music, sewing, stitchery, quilting, ceramics, china painting, reading, and travel. Most memorable was Paul and Jeanne's family mission trip to India with several of their children and grandchildren in 2004. There they built two churches in remote villages and were blessed to spend a night at Lasalgoan Mission School, where Paul's missionary parents had served as Principal and Dean of Women/Nurse during his childhood years. Jeanne found much enjoyment in editing the monthly Rose Arbor Ramblings, bringing countless chuckles and moments of reflection to the residents of her daughters' assisted living community in Hermiston. Jeanne is particularly remembered for her kindness, helpfulness, generosity, hospitality, loyalty, and undying love for God and family. Her family eagerly awaits that day when their dearest wife, mother, and grammy will arise from the grave to see her Savior coming in the clouds. He will welcome her into the heavenly home He has prepared with these words, "Well done, my good and faithful servant. Enter into the joy of your Lord." A graveside service is scheduled at Fairmount Memorial Park in Spokane at 12 PM on Friday, May 10, 2019. A program of Jeanne's favorite music and a reception will follow at St. Thomas More Parish. At a later date, a memorial service is planned in Hermiston. Hazen & Jaeger Funeral Home of Spokane is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Camp Mivoden, 17415 E. Hayden Lake Rd., Hayden, ID 83835. Online condolences may be expressed at HazenJaeger.com. Published in Spokesman-Review on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries