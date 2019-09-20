Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for jeanne Marie Spellman LOOMER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LOOMER, Jeanne Marie Spellman Jeanne Marie Spellman Loomer has finished her adventure on earth. She passed on September 12th, surrounded by family, in the loving care of the wonderful people of Living Springs in Post Falls, Idaho and Hospice of North Idaho. Jeanne was born to John Spellman and Hattie Werges Spellman on January, Friday the 13th, 1928 in Isabel, South Dakota- the youngest of seven children. The family moved to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho in 1936 where Jeanne attended and graduated from Coeur d'Alene High School. She married Jack "Shorty" McArthur in 1946. They lived for periods of time in Sandpoint, Spokane, and California before moving back to Coeur d'Alene with their three sons. Jeanne later married Walter Samuel Loomer in 1961. They purchased a home in Coeur d'Alene where Jeanne raised her children; Steven, Carnie, Jeffrey, Chuck, Mike, and Peggy. Jeanne would spend the last 46 years of her life without a spouse, while being a devoted daughter, sister, mother, aunt, cousin, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She enjoyed traveling with her sisters, children, and grandchildren. She enjoyed camping, bowling, Gonzaga basketball with pizza and beer, and peaking around the corner as she nervously checked in on the Mariners games. There wasn't a mystery novel she wouldn't read and if you were her neighbor she definitely kept an eye on you and was suspicious of your large black garbage bags of trash. Her home was the central location for all family gatherings, birthdays with angel food cake, jigsaw puzzles, the crosswords, learning to ride bikes, whiffle ball games in the backyard, and quiet nights on the patio with ice cream and Coke (NOT PEPSI). She was a long time employee of the Kootenai County courthouse until she retired in 1990. She served on the loan committee of the Public Employees Credit Union, was a volunteer organizer for the Coeur d'Alene High School class of 45 reunion, and gathered often with her "old bowlers league". She loved to go out for breakfast (those lovely scones), and never said no to a 'Huddies' burger. Coeur d'Alene was her home and because she was there it was home to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, even when they no longer lived there. Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Shorty McArthur and Sam Loomer, brothers Marvin "Doc" Spellman, John "Dutch" Spellman, Clifford Spellman, Robert Spellman, sister Doris Spellman Raymond, sons Steven McArthur and Carnie McArthur, and daughter Janice Loomer. She is survived by her sister Betty Spellman Davis, Coulee Dam, WA, daughters Peggy (Dan) Miller, Bovill, ID, Deva Dorman, Austin, TX, sons Jeffrey McArthur Seattle, WA, Chuck (Niki) Loomer, Hamilton, Victoria, Australia, Mike (Cindy) Wimmer, Coeur d'Alene, ID, daughter-in-law Donna McArthur, Coeur d'Alene, ID, step children David (Laura) Loomer and Sheri Loomer, Mead, WA, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Family and Friends are invited to celebration and lasagna potluck on September 29th, 11am, at the Eagles Club ballroom, 209 Sherman Ave., Coeur d'Alene. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hospice of North Idaho and take your family out bowling, buy pizza, and have a glass of beer. "It's not the thing you fling, it's the fling itself". Finally- "it's buried under a big double yuh"

LOOMER, Jeanne Marie Spellman Jeanne Marie Spellman Loomer has finished her adventure on earth. She passed on September 12th, surrounded by family, in the loving care of the wonderful people of Living Springs in Post Falls, Idaho and Hospice of North Idaho. Jeanne was born to John Spellman and Hattie Werges Spellman on January, Friday the 13th, 1928 in Isabel, South Dakota- the youngest of seven children. The family moved to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho in 1936 where Jeanne attended and graduated from Coeur d'Alene High School. She married Jack "Shorty" McArthur in 1946. They lived for periods of time in Sandpoint, Spokane, and California before moving back to Coeur d'Alene with their three sons. Jeanne later married Walter Samuel Loomer in 1961. They purchased a home in Coeur d'Alene where Jeanne raised her children; Steven, Carnie, Jeffrey, Chuck, Mike, and Peggy. Jeanne would spend the last 46 years of her life without a spouse, while being a devoted daughter, sister, mother, aunt, cousin, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She enjoyed traveling with her sisters, children, and grandchildren. She enjoyed camping, bowling, Gonzaga basketball with pizza and beer, and peaking around the corner as she nervously checked in on the Mariners games. There wasn't a mystery novel she wouldn't read and if you were her neighbor she definitely kept an eye on you and was suspicious of your large black garbage bags of trash. Her home was the central location for all family gatherings, birthdays with angel food cake, jigsaw puzzles, the crosswords, learning to ride bikes, whiffle ball games in the backyard, and quiet nights on the patio with ice cream and Coke (NOT PEPSI). She was a long time employee of the Kootenai County courthouse until she retired in 1990. She served on the loan committee of the Public Employees Credit Union, was a volunteer organizer for the Coeur d'Alene High School class of 45 reunion, and gathered often with her "old bowlers league". She loved to go out for breakfast (those lovely scones), and never said no to a 'Huddies' burger. Coeur d'Alene was her home and because she was there it was home to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, even when they no longer lived there. Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Shorty McArthur and Sam Loomer, brothers Marvin "Doc" Spellman, John "Dutch" Spellman, Clifford Spellman, Robert Spellman, sister Doris Spellman Raymond, sons Steven McArthur and Carnie McArthur, and daughter Janice Loomer. She is survived by her sister Betty Spellman Davis, Coulee Dam, WA, daughters Peggy (Dan) Miller, Bovill, ID, Deva Dorman, Austin, TX, sons Jeffrey McArthur Seattle, WA, Chuck (Niki) Loomer, Hamilton, Victoria, Australia, Mike (Cindy) Wimmer, Coeur d'Alene, ID, daughter-in-law Donna McArthur, Coeur d'Alene, ID, step children David (Laura) Loomer and Sheri Loomer, Mead, WA, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Family and Friends are invited to celebration and lasagna potluck on September 29th, 11am, at the Eagles Club ballroom, 209 Sherman Ave., Coeur d'Alene. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hospice of North Idaho and take your family out bowling, buy pizza, and have a glass of beer. "It's not the thing you fling, it's the fling itself". Finally- "it's buried under a big double yuh" Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close